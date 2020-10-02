Canada reintroduces bill to ban LGBT conversion therapy

Canada has reintroduced a bill to criminalise LGBT conversion therapy in the country, after the earlier trial to ban the therapy faied due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new bill will include five amendments to Canada's Criminal Code and will include forcing a minor to undergo the therapy in the list of criminal offences.

With the help of this bill, anyone who forces someone to un dergo the conversion therapy or profits off from the practice will be treated as a criminal in the eyes of law.

The bill was previously introduced in the House of Commons in March.

"Conversion therapy is harmful, degrading, and has no place in Canada … I hope that all parties will do the right thing by supporting this bill," Prime Minster Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday.

The bill was a promise made by Trudeau in during an unveiling of the party's election platform last year. This year, the party tried to get the bill passed but failed to do so as the Parliament was shut down due to the novel coronavirus.

Conversion therapy is any practice designed to change a person's sexual orientation, which especially harms and stigmatizes those belonging to the lesbian, gay, bisexual or trans community.

As per the government data, around 20 per cent of sexual minority men in Canada have undergone some form of conversion therapy. Lower income, indigenous and trans people are disproportionately exposed to the practice, the data shows.

However, the bill will not apply to those seeking guidance and support from counselors or faith leaders.

As of now, Vancouver in British Columbia and Calgary in Alberta will be banning the practise in the states.

(With inputs from agencies)