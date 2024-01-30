US: Nikki Haley targeted in second 'swatting' incident, hoax caller claims she shot her daughter

Republican leader Nikki Haley became the target of a second "swatting" attempt earlier this month on New Year's Day, according to a report by news agency Reuters. The hoax caller told law enforcement agencies that Haley had shot her daughter who was lying in a pool of blood.

After the 911 call, Charleston County sheriff's deputy responded to Haley's home. The deputy spoke to an unidentified woman at the front door, who matched Haley's description and concluded that the call was a hoax, according to a sheriff’s office report.

The January 1 swatting attempt had not been previously reported but Haley alluded to the incident during NBC's "Meet the Press" programme on Sunday (Jan 28). Although Haley didn't provide a date for the incident or share details of what happened but added that it had happened twice already.

“I will tell you that the last thing you want is to see multiple law enforcement officials with guns drawn pointing at my parents and thinking that something happened. It was an awful situation,” the former South Carolina governor added.

Previous incident

Prior to the New Year's Day incident, Haley's Kiawah Island home had also been swatted on December 30 last year. At the time, a man called the police and claimed to have shot a woman and threatened to harm himself at her home.

Craig Harris, Kiawah Island director of public safety, cleared that it was a fake emergency as Haley was not on the island.

“It was determined to be a hoax. Nikki Haley is not on the island and her son is with her,” Harris wrote in the email.

What is swatting?

Swatting is the filing of false reports to the police to set off a potentially dangerous response by officers. It is often employed as a means to terrorise civil servants to impede the progress of democratic institutions.

Haley, a former UN ambassador and a prominent political leader is the only candidate left in the race with ex-president Donald Trump to secure a presidential nomination from the Republican party.

So far, she has suffered defeats in the Iowa and New Hampshire primaries but has vowed to keep going till the end. Authorities believe that owing to Haley's high-profile nomination race, she has become the target of unruly members of society who are attempting to silence her voice.

Since 2020, swatting incidents against political figures has been on the rise in the US. Previous targets include House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, as well as Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.