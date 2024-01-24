New Hampshire Republican primary: Donald Trump delivers knockout blow to Nikki Haley
File photo of Donald Trump. Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
New Hampshire US primary: Haley is currently trailing Trump by single digits, meaning that she is no longer in a position to fill the gap even if she wins the remainder of the votes.
Former US President Donald Trump is projected to win the New Hampshire primary, according to the Decision Desk Headquarter. Nikki Haley is trailing Trump by just single digits at the time of filing this report, meaning that she is no longer in a position to fill the gap even if she wins the remainder of the votes.
