US: New York introduces plan to ban new gas vehicles by 2035

In the United States, after California, New York has advanced a plan on Thursday (Sept 29) to mandate zero emissions for all new automobiles sold in the state by the year 2035, state governor Kathy Hochul said.

Last year, after approving legislation, the governor declared that the government was pushing efforts on the accelerator after being forced by federal law to wait for California to enact its own legislation.

California in August ruled that until tailpipe pollutants are completely banned in 2035, an ever-increasing per cent of new cars sold to the state's 40 million residents must produce no exhaust pollutants, AFP reported.

The governor issued a directive to New York authorities for them to take regulatory action to assure that by 2035, all new passenger automobiles and pickup trucks sold in the state will have zero emissions. The direction had two interim goals of 35 per cent of sales in 2026 and 68 per cent in 2030. The governor further said that the authorities are on the right track to proving the plan.

Additionally, internal combustion engine car emissions limits will gradually be tightened as a result of the laws. The federal government is also anticipated to give the state $175 million for its charging infrastructure.

As part of the global effort to tackle climate change, California and New York have recently focused on the polluting vehicle industry.

In contrast to the United States' attempt, the European Union, which intends to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2035, and Britain, Singapore, and Israel are aiming to achieve it by the year 2030.

