Is crypto bad for the environment?

Researchers who have studied cryptocurrency are alarmed by its enormous energy usage. A recent report by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy cited research findings that as of August 2022, annual electricity consumption for cryptocurrency exceeded that of individual nations such as Argentina or Australia.

This problem, however, isn’t inherent to cryptocurrency. Most of that energy is used for mining, a computationally intensive process for verifying blockchain transactions that also distributes new coins as rewards for competing miners. Crypto mining favors well-resourced groups that can put together a lot of specialised computers and supply them with electricity as cheaply as possible.

That can have unexpected external effects. Prior to the plunge in cryptocurrency values earlier this year, demand for computer graphics cards soared, pushing up prices and emptying store shelves, much to the chagrin of gamers. Such cards turned out to be ideal for crypto mining rigs. Cities and states in the US have also pushed back against crypto firms’ plans to build mining sites in their jurisdictions, citing not only power usage but noise.

