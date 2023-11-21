US: At least one killed, several others injured after shooting at Ohio Walmart, say reports

The police in the US state of Ohio are responding to a shooting incident at a Walmart in Beavercreek on Monday night (Nov 20). According to local media reports, at least one person has been killed and three to four people have been injured.

The police department said officers are at the scene of the incident that occurred at the Walmart on Pentagon Boulevard and that there was no longer any threat to the public.

"Police are on scene of a shooting that occurred at the Walmart in Beavercreek this evening. The building has been cleared and secured. There is no active threat at this time. Beavercreek Police are investigating and will release additional information once available," said Beavercreek Police Department, in a post on X. Police are on scene of a shooting that occurred at the Walmart in Beavercreek this evening. The building has been cleared and secured. There is no active threat at this time. Beavercreek Police are investigating and will release additional information once available. — Beavercreek PD (@beavercreekohpd) November 21, 2023 × About the victims

A report by WHIO-TV, a CBS News-affiliated channel, citing a spokesperson for Soin Medical Center said it has received three patients from the scene of the shooting.

The local media reports citing officials have also confirmed the death of at least one person after the shooting.

A report by Dayton Daily News had previously that there were at least three victims and the store has since been evacuated. There was no immediate information about the suspect or the condition of the victims.

Reports citing witnesses on social media said the shooter opened fire with an assault rifle.

"I was literally just shopping for Thanksgiving stuff and this guy walked right past me with an assault rifle and started shooting," one woman said in a video posted on social media.

"I ran...He shot like 10 times...I'm so lucky to be alive," she said tearfully. Another witness on social media described the shooter as a "tall, young white guy" carrying an Army bag.