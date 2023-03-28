Three months into 2023 and 9,800 killed in gun violence in US

Only three months into 2023 and gun violence in United States already showed its ugly face to the world. In 2023 alone, the statistics suggest about 9,870 people have been killed in US gun shootings as of 27 March, 2023.

If one ponders this is an average death of over 114 individuals per day. But the statistics only indicates how grave the situation is in US. Not only adults but even the children have also fallen victim to the gun violence.

The data crunching done by the Gun Violence Archive shows that these are not just gun murders but also includes a record number of gun suicides. The data shows that amoung 9,870 people who have been killed so far, the majority 57.9% died by suicide. This is an average of about 67 deaths by suicide per day in 2023.

Furthermore, as per reports, 338 of these people were teens and 60 were children.

Gun-related deaths tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are divided in many types including those that were unintentional, those that involved law enforcement and those whose circumstances could not be determined.

The findings into the US gun deaths also reveal that 322 people were killed in officer-involved shootings whereas there have been 344 "unintentional" shootings.

Also Read | US lawmakers to go ahead with the proposal banning TikTok use nationwide

A closer look into the data suggests that a total of 129 mass shootings have taken place in 2023 so far. This is by the definition of mass shooting by by the Archive which says that it involves as an incident in which four or more victims are shot or killed.

These mass shootings have led to 193 deaths and 493 injuries so far this year.

Many public places have come under fire by gun violence. Even as every life is important, shooting incidents at schools lately have evoked great emotions in the country. Mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on 24 May last year drew everyone's attention on US as it resulted in the killing of 19 students along with two teachers.

The gunman Salvador Ramos who used AR-15-style rifle for the shooting was killed by the police. But the Uvalde tragedy left scars that cut deep as the family of the children mourn the deaths of their kin. After the tragedy, thousands carried out rallies calling for stricter gun legislation in the country.

Watch | Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Textbook case of mismanagement

The recent Nashville school shooting which left six people, including three children killed at a school in Tennessee joins the list of hundreds of other shootings in the country.

The available data further shows that there have been at least 13 K-12 school shootings so far this year.

The majority of these deaths have taken place in Texas, North Carolina, Illinois, California, Florida, Georgia and Louisian, as per the data on record.

US President Joe Biden signed a gun control bill last year, a landmark move in three decades as US continued to reel under the menace of gun violence. The bill became a law and received the bipartisan support in the US congress however the shootings have not subsided.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE