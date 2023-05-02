US: At least six killed, dozens injured after dust storm in Illinois causes highway pileup

At least six people were killed and dozens of others injured on Monday (May 1) after a series of car crashes along Interstate 55 in southern Illinois, United States during a dust storm, said the state police. Up to 60 passenger vehicles and about 20 commercial vehicles were involved in both directions of the I-55.



Joletta Hill, chief deputy for the Montgomery County Coroner's Office confirmed the six deaths from the accidents, reported Reuters. According to the police, the dust from newly ploughed fields took over the highway.

At least two commercial vehicles caught fire “as a result of the crashes,” said Ryan Starrick from Illinois State Police, in a press briefing. He added, “At this time, we have reports of more than 30 people being transported to the hospital and multiple fatalities. The cause of the crash was excessive winds blowing dirt from farm field across the highway leading to zero visibility”.

However, the crash is being placed under further investigation, said the official. Starrick, in a later update, said there were at least six dead and more than 30 people were hospitalised with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening, reported CNN. Those injured include children and adults who ranged in age from two to 80 years.



The incident took place shortly after 11:00 am (local time). The highway remained closed in both directions several hours later, reported Reuters. The crashes occurred in both the southbound and the northbound lanes. The state police official said the pileup was near the town of Farmersville, over 300 kilometres away from Chicago.

The condition of those injured was not immediately clear. The Illinois Department of Transportation had also said I-55 was closed in both directions between Divernon and Farmersville, Illinois in Sangamon and Montgomery counties. “Traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road. Motorists are urged to take an alternative routes,” said the IDOT.



US Representative Nikki Budzinski of Illinois took to Twitter and wrote, “My team and I are closely following the devastating crash on I-55 as authorities learn more. Please be safe as this situation continues to unfold.”

My team and I are closely following the devastating crash on I-55 as authorities learn more. Please be safe as this situation continues to unfold. https://t.co/QBZdAFkYUd — Rep. Nikki Budzinski (@RepNikkiB) May 1, 2023 × The National Weather Service in Lincoln, Illinois, issued a "blowing dust warning" at 1:25 pm (local time) adding that "severely limited visibilities are expected. Travel will be dangerous and possibly life-threatening".



(With inputs from agencies)



