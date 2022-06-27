US moving to establish an Asia-style NATO, says North Korea

Amid the war in Ukraine, North Korea has accussed the United States of trying to "establish an Asia-style NATO".

"While blatantly holding joint military exercises with Japan and South Korea, the United States is making a full-fledged move to establish an Asia-style NATO," North Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The US and South Korea recently conducted a naval exercise which ended earlier this month. The three-day exercise took place off the Japanese island of Okinawa.

Significantly, US aircraft carriers also took part in the naval exercise as the US Navy's 7th Fleet said it was meant to strengthen the interoperability of the two navies amid tensions between South Korea and North Korea.

The development comes as reports claim North Korea may be preparing to test nuclear weapons. North Korea has conducted a number of ballistic missile tests this year including ICBM missile launch.

The United States and South Korea have warned of a swift reply if North Korea conducts a nuclear test. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had the US has "no hostile intent" towards Kim Jong-Un's regime while pursuing a "diplomatic approach".

"This proves the hypocrisy of the US rhetoric of 'diplomatic engagement' and 'dialogue without preconditions', while at the same time revealing again that there is no change in the US ambition to overthrow our system by force," North Korea said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

