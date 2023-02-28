US moves to contain 'alarming' increase in child labour

Biden administration on Monday (February 27) announced steps to reign in "alarming" increase in child labour in the country. Since 2018, the number of illegally employed minors has by two thirds. This uptick in child labour has coincided with massive influx of unaccompanied children who were trying to escape poverty and violence in Latin America. In last fiscal year alone, 130,000 children were referred to US government shelters.

"This is not a 19th century problem -- this is a today problem," Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in a statement, calling for a vast mobilization of resources to tackle the problem.

"We need Congress to come to the table, we need states to come to the table."

In the last fiscal year, the Department of Labor identified 835 companies that employed 3800 children in violation of the law. There was a 26 per cent rise in children hired specifically for dangerous jobs.

To try to curb the rise, a joint taskforce by the Department of Labor and the Department of Health and Human Services -- responsible for unaccompanied minors arriving in the country -- will seek to improve information sharing between the two agencies.

A parallel initiative by the Labor Department will focus on better enforcement of existing laws, especially in regions and industries where offenses are most widespread.

The department also vowed to hold companies accountable if contractors and temp agencies are found to be using child labor.

"Too often, companies look the other way and claim that their staffing agency, or their subcontractor or supplier is responsible," Walsh was quoted as saying.

According to existing laws, the maximum fine for breaking child labor laws is $15,138 per case.

(With inputs from agencies)

