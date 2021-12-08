US mother claims son got Covid jab in exchange for pizza without parental consent, says report

In a bizarre incident, a woman in the United States is claiming that her 13-year-old son has been vaccinated against coronavirus in exchange for a pizza without parental consent, said a report.

The mother, who belongs to Los Angeles, said the vaccine was given during COVID-19 vaccination incentive programme started by the school of the child.

The child is a student at Barack Obama Global Prep Academy. The district has neither confirmed the incident nor shared its details.

The information, such as which pizza or from which pizzeria it came from, has not been disclosed.

"The lady that gave him the shot and signed the paper, told my son, 'Please don't say anything. I don't want to get into trouble’," said Maribel Duarte, who claimed no one took her consent before son’s inoculation, as per the report.

Claiming to be pro-vaccine, the woman claimed that her son suffers from asthma and allergies. "It hurts to get to know that he got a shot without my permission, without knowing and without signing any papers for him to get the shot," Duarte said.

"With the January 10, 2022, student vaccination deadline approaching, the district introduced the ‘Safe Schools to Safe Steps Incentive Programme’ throughout Los Angeles Unified Schools. This programme offers incentives to families, who upload proof of their vaccine, have an approved medical exemption or have conditional admissions," a spokesperson for Los Angeles Unified School District told the Washington Examiner.

