US mom gets 2 years in jail for helping teen daughter acquire abortion pills

Jessica Burgess, a resident of Nebraska in the United States, has been sentenced to two years in prison for her involvement in helping her teenage daughter obtain abortion pills. This development comes in the wake of charges filed against both of them for their collaborative efforts to terminate Celeste Burgess' pregnancy.

Burgess, according to the New York Times, ordered abortion pills online and subsequently provided them to her 17-year-old daughter, who was in her third trimester of pregnancy at the time.

Prosecutors confirmed these allegations. Additionally, it was reported that the mother-daughter duo later buried the fetal remains.

The investigation into this case began in April 2022 when concerns arose regarding Celeste Burgess giving birth prematurely to a stillborn child, which was allegedly buried.

As a result of the investigation, Celeste was sentenced to 90 days in jail in July after she pleaded guilty to removing or concealing human skeletal remains.

Legal actions

During the same month, Jessica Burgess pleaded guilty to various charges, including violating Nebraska's abortion law, furnishing false information to a law enforcement officer, and removing or concealing human skeletal remains.

In the courtroom, Celeste Burgess, who had been released earlier, wiped tears from her face as her mother received her sentence.

The judge denied a request from Jessica Burgess' lawyer to sentence her to probation, emphasising that she had treated the fetal remains with disregard.

Legal context and concerns

Jessica Burgess faced five charges, including one under a 2010 law that restricts abortion to within 20 weeks after fertilisation.

Notably, the investigation into the Burgess family began prior to the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

In August, Facebook's cooperation with the police investigation generated outrage, fuelling concerns that the platform could be used as a tool for cracking down on individuals involved in abortion procedures.

(With inputs from agencies)