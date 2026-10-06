/US Midterms 2026: How Indian American voters could shape key Congressional races

The countdown for midterm elections in the US has began and Americans are ready to cast their vote on November 3 - a day that the Trump and team sees as a referendum on their administration. As both Republicans and Democrats rally in red and blue states, one question is how much sway Indian American voters will have over the result.

Indian-origin voters and US Midterms: Six districts where Indian Americans outnumber the 2024 margin — The diaspora arithmetic nobody has done.

Concentration of Indian-Americans

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Indian Americans make up a small share of the electorate, but they are heavily concentrated in a few districts and suburbs, some of which overlap with close races. The group represent the second-largest Asian origin group in the US with over 5.2 million individuals. Now, their shifting political preferences are poised to impact tight Congressional races.

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Indian Americans are mainly concentratedin California, New Jersey, Texas, Georgia, Michigan, Illinois, New York and the Virginia suburbs. At county level, Middlesex County in New Jersey, Somerset County, Santa Clara County and Gwinnett County are also key hubs of Indian American voters. New Jersey is one of the country's strongest centres of Indian American political life and Cook data list it as a Lean Democrat state. The 6th and 12th districts rank among the most concentrated in the country, and Middlesex and Somerset counties are cornerstones.

Georgia has the clearest overlap between fast-growing Indian American suburbs and a statewide race that has drawn national attention. In Georgia, Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff is facing Republican Representative Mike Collins and research data initially showed it as Toss Up state. Soon it moved under the list of Lean Democratic and now it is in Likely Democratic list.

Similarly, Senate race in Michigan is listed as a toss-up and Indian American community's influence there runs through Oakland County and suburban Detroit. According to reports, high-turnout can be a gamechanger in Michigan. Virginia and North Carolina, as oer Cook data, is marked as Lean Democratic, a shift from Toss Up earlier in the year.

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Republicans hold 53 of the 100 Senate seats, and the Democrats and their allies hold the other 47. This election is contested on 35 seats as senators serve six-year terms and about a third of the chamber faces voters every two years. These 35 seats could ultimately determine which party controls Congress for the remainder of President Donald Trump’s term.

The key districts to look out for: