US midterm elections: Early voting begins, but who will seize momentum?

In the United States, early voting began on Monday (October 24) with people voting in the midterm elections. In his recent meeting with six young "change-makers", President Joe Biden stressed the need for voter turnout.

In the meeting, they talked about several issues dominating the election such as abortion access, trans rights, criminal justice reform, gun safety, economic instability and climate injustice.

Targeting the opposition on abortion, Biden said the Senators on the Republican side have made it clear what they want to do. He noted that Senator Lindsay Graham of South Carolina "wants to federally pass a law that they'd expect the President to sign that would in fact outlaw the right to choose in most cases, no matter whether it's incest or rape or any criminal act".

ALSO READ | Why is West bothered about Iran sending drones to Russia?

But Biden also mentioned, that if Republicans succeed in blocking abortion in every state, then he is going to veto it. "It's not going to happen as long as I'm President," he said.

The US president told activists Monday at his party headquarters in Washington: "We just have 15 days until one of the most important elections in our lifetime. And it's going to shape the way the country looks... for the coming decade." He predicted a late surge.

Watch this report:

Meanwhile, the Republicans hope their narrative will help them take back Congress. In case the result favours the Republicans, it would cripple the remaining two years of Biden's presidency.

Democrats made significant headway in recent months but despite that, the Republicans have been pushing forward their campaign with a focus on the economy and law and order. They are also targeting high inflation, violent crime soaring and the immigration crisis, etc.

Some polls have favoured the Republicans in races that will determine which party controls the US Congress, but Biden said last Friday that he is confident that the momentum would shift.

ALSO READ | Amid growing US scrutiny, Israel might tighten restrictions on Chinese investments

During the campaign, the Republicans have blamed Biden's policies for high inflation and increases in crime.

Notably, the midterms in the nation take place every two years in the middle of a four-year presidential term. The Americans go to the polls on November 8.

In the House of Representatives, all 435 seats are on the ballot on November 8. Also the 35 Senate seats, just over a third of the upper chamber.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.