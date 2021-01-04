US may halve Moderna's vaccine doses to inoculate more people

The United States government may cut the dose of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine in half for some in a bid to inoculate more people and to speed up vaccinations.

On Sunday, Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed, the US government's programme for the emergency rollout of vaccines announced plans to halve the dose of Moderna's vaccines.

On CBS, Slaoui said that they were in talks with Moderna and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about the idea.

As of now, Moderna's vaccine requires two injections, but this could change.

Also read: Wisconsin pharmacist arrested for removing 500 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

"We know that for the Moderna vaccine, giving half of the dose to people between the ages of 18 and 55, two doses, half the dose, which means exactly achieving the objective of immunizing double the number of people with the doses we have," Slaoui said.

"We know it induces identical immune response", he added. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the country has administered 4,22,756 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday morning. Additionally, the country had distributed 13,071,925 doses of the vaccine.

Also read: Boston doctor develops severe allergic reaction to Moderna COVID vaccine

In addition to Moderna's vaccine, the US has also approved a vaccine from Pfizer, which also requires two shots. Even then, the goal of mass inoculation has fallen short. By the end of 2020, officials had hoped to vaccinate 20 million people.



Slaoui further claimed that he expected the number of vaccinations to continue going up. In addition, he rejected the suggestion that officials should focus more on giving people the first shot, instead of holding back doses to complete the regimen. He added how cutting Moderna's vaccine in half was a ''more responsible approach'' based on facts and data.