US: Maryland woman charged of attempting to disable Baltimore's power grid

Several electrical substations in the Baltimore region were allegedly targeted and attacked by a Maryland woman and a Florida neo-Nazi leader, according to authorities on Monday (February 6). As police warn that electrical infrastructure might be a susceptible target for domestic terrorists, Sarah Beth Clendaniel, of Baltimore County, was the most recent in a string of arrests made around the nation.

As per a federal complaint that was released on Monday (Febrauary 6), Clendaniel planned to "completely destroy this whole city" and collaborated with Brandon Russell, who was recently arrested in Florida, to shoot out substations using "sniper attacks" to shut down the electrical grid. A picture of a woman identified by investigators as Clendaniel, who was holding a gun and wearing tactical gear displaying a swastika, was also included in the complaint, as reported by the Associated Press.

US Attorney Erek Barron praised investigators for disrupting hate-fueled violence

“When we are united, hate cannot win,” he said at a news conference announcing the charges.

Authorities declined to put out the details of how the planned attack was meant to fulfill a racist agenda, but suggested the defendants wanted to bring attention to their cause.

The accusation claims that Russell has a long record of associations with hate groups and Nazi beliefs, as well as previous threats to target American infrastructure systems.

As reported by the Associated Press, it is unclear if Russhell would receive any legal support.

Assaults or threats of attacks in recent months have increased concerns about safeguarding the nation's power grid.

Two men were detained in Washington State last month on suspicion of damaging substations weeks earlier during assaults that caused thousands of people to go without electricity during the holidays.

