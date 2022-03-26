US Marines announce uniform changes, permit longer hair, different socks, more nail colours

Some uniform changes have been announced by the Marines in the US. These include permitting different socks, longer hair and more nail colour options for women.

The aim of the changes is to “positively impact diversity, equity, and inclusion,” a statement of the Corps related to the announcement on Wednesday read, as per the Marine Corps Times.

Earlier, Marines were allowed to have “bulk of hair” of maximum two inches. Now, the limit has been raised to three inches.

Also Read | Watch: US President Joe Biden mistakenly refers to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as secretary of state

Not just this, male Marines will now be able to shave “undesirable hair that extends beyond/below the natural hairline,” like a “widow’s peak.”

It has also allowed female Marines to wear “clear,” “nude,” or “fingernail polish that resembles the wearer’s skin tone and covers the whole nail.”

Marines can also wear black, olive drab, or Marine camouflage helmet caps in some circumstances, but they must be worn “underneath the helmet and may be worn as an outer garment for short periods when the helmet is removed.”

Watch: US President Biden calls for unity among democracies ahead of meeting with Polish President Duda

They are also permitted to wear olive drab- or black-coloured socks along with the regular coyote brown.

The female Marines are still not permitted to wear hair in a ponytail form. It is the only service branch to not allow it. Currently, they can only put their hair in a “half ponytail” while working out.

(With inputs from agencies)