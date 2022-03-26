Watch: US President Joe Biden mistakenly refers to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as secretary of state  

Gaffe-prone US President Joe Biden has done it again. He mistakenly referred to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as secretary of state.

Biden also used Austin's former military title. The incident happened when Biden was thanking 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers stationed in Rzeszow, Poland, for their service.

This comes as the US troops are stationed in different NATO countries amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine across the border.

Biden calls Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin "Secretary of State"

"The general, secretary of state, asked me if I would send over 12,000 troops. There are 100,000 American forces here now. We haven't had that in a long, long time, because we are the organising principle for the rest of the world. He said you sent the best, the best available in America, and that's all of you," Biden told members of the Army airborne infantry division on Friday.

Earlier, Biden also dropped into a makeshift barbershop at the G2A Arena, which is next to the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport where a group of service members were waiting for their haircuts.

Biden also ate a slice of jalapeno pizza with the personnel in the cafeteria of the facility.

"The jalapenos made his eyes water, so he dabbed at them with a napkin and someone got him a glass of water," pool reporter Ashley Parker said.

(With inputs from agencies)