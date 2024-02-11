US man who attacked judge in Las Vegas court indicted for attempted murder

The US man who leaped over the defence table and attacked Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus last month has been indicted for attempted murder.

A grand jury returned a nine-count indictment against Deobra Delone Redden whose actions were captured in a courtroom video that went viral on social media platforms. The indtment alleged that he attempt to murder Holthus by "grabbing her, pulling her hair, placing his hands around her throat and/or hitting her on the head by manner and means unknown".

Apart from attacking the judge, Redden has also been accused of “punching and/or kicking and/or pushing” a Las Vegas police officer.

What did Redden do?

During a hearing on January 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Redden flung himself over the barriers in the court room and tackled the judge onto the ground. While throwing himself onto the judge, he shouted: "Nah...f*** that b*tch."

In the video that went viral, Redden could be seen repeatedly punching the judge as the marshal and other security officials attempted to subdue him. Holthus could also be heard begging Redden to get off.

For the next minute-and-a-half, Redden and the security official continued to jostle as the criminal assaulted the judge. It took more than a couple of security guards to submit Redden who was then put in handcuffs and escorted off the scene.

Ironically, prior to the sentencing, Redden in his speech asked for leniency from Judge Holthus by describing himself as a person who "never stops doing the right thing".

“I'm not a rebellious person. But if it's appropriate for you then you have to do what you have to do," he told the judge.

However, after Judge Holthus made it clear that she was sending him behind bars, Redden lost it and in a fit of rage did what was caught on camera. Notably, Redden was not in custody when he arrived at the court, wearing a white shirt and dark pants, standing next to his defence attorney Caesar Almase.

Notably, Redden has a comprehensive rap sheet, both in Nevada and Texas. He has faced charges ranging from battery, robbery, assault, injury to property and coercion. He previously served prison time in Nevada on a domestic battery conviction.