US: Man arrested in Florida for pointing gun at man who asked him to wear mask

A man was arrested for aiming a gun at a shopper who asked him to wear a mask at a Walmart store in Florida, United States, officials said.

Florida is among the states in the country that is witnessing a huge rise in coronavirus cases in the recent days.

Vincent Scavetta was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a firearm, the Palm Beach sheriff's office said, reported news agency AFP.

"Welcome to PBC Jail, son. Let this be a lesson. It could have ended badly," the office said on Twitter on Thursday.

The accused put out the gun following a verbal altercation as he refused to don a mask.

Walmart from since July 20 has ordered everyone present in its stores to wear face coverings.

However, there has been mixed opinions over wearing of masks, and for months even President Donald Trump and his allies did not promote their use.

In recent times though, Trump is seen publicly wearing a mask and encouraging others to do so too.

Republican Florida governor Ron DeSantis, a hardcore Trump supporter, is facing severe criticism for not implementing mandatory mask wearing guidelines across the state.

Florida on Friday also witnessed record coronavirus daily death toll.

