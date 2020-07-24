Trump calls off Florida portion of GOP convention over coronavirus outbreak

US President Donald Trump announced he has cancelled the Jacksonville portion of the Republican National Convention scheduled to be held in Florida next month in view of a spiralling COVID-19 crisis.

The move is a striking turnaround for Trump, who moved the convention to Jacksonville after North Carolina's governor raised public health concerns about having massive gatherings in Charlotte, as the Republicans had long planned.

Trump, at a White House news conference on Thursday, told reporters that he took the decision owing to a spike in coronavirus cases in Florida.

"The timing for this event is not right, it just not right with what has happened recently the flare up in Florida to have a big convention it's not the right time," he said.

Trump said he took the decision to protect the people of his country.

"I have to protect the American people; that is what I have always done. That is what I always will do, that is what I am about," he said after a meeting with his political team at the White House.

The US president said the team told him they can "make this (convention) work very easily" and there was "great enthusiasm" for it, but he made the decision considering the safety of the people.

The once in four-year convention of the Republican Party is held during the election year to nominate its presidential candidate. The convention was originally scheduled to be held in Charlottesville in North Carolina.

Trump is seeking his re-election for his second consecutive four-year term.

The Democratic Convention in Wisconsin has already gone into an almost virtual mode.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the nominee of the opposition Democratic party.