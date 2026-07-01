/US lifts export curbs on Anthropic's most powerful AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5

The US government on Tuesday (July 01) lifted export restrictions on Anthropic's most advanced artificial intelligence models, weeks after directing the company to limit access over national security concerns.

Anthropic said that it will soon begin restoring global access to its flagship AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, after the US government removed restrictions on where they could be released.

Anthropic said access to the models would begin to return for users from Wednesday.

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The US government had ordered Anthropic to suspend access to the two advanced AI models on June 12 over concerns that advanced AI systems could potentially be misused by foreign military or intelligence agencies.

OpenAI has also complied with requests from Washington by limiting the release of its latest model, GPT 5.6, to a select group of approved partners.

Commenting on the move, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said on X, "This isn't quite the process that we think is optimal," while explaining the launch of GPT 5.6.

CIA director compares advanced AI to nuclear weapons

Earlier in the day, CIA Director John Ratcliffe compared the capabilities of the most advanced AI models to nuclear weapons, defending the Trump administration's tougher approach to controlling access to frontier AI technology.

"In conversations with many of the president's other national security and economic security advisors, we're talking about the impact of these frontier AI models," Ratcliffe said during a speech at the AWS Summit in Washington.

"It would be... not misplaced to refer to their capabilities as akin to digital nuclear weapons," Ratcliffe said.

Earlier, President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a voluntary federal review of national security risks in advanced AI models before their public release.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles also thanked technology companies for cooperating with the administration's AI policies.

"My gratitude to companies across industries who continue to work closely with the White House to implement the President’s" executive order on AI and cybersecurity, Wiles said. "This includes excellent work around advanced model access, guardrail testing, and security."