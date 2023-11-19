US lawmakers urge Biden administration to suspend aid to Pakistan amid human rights concerns

A group of eleven US lawmakers has called on US President Joe Biden's administration to halt assistance to Pakistan until the country restores constitutional order and conducts free and fair elections.

"As Members of Congress dedicated to upholding human rights and international law, we write to express our deep concern about the ongoing human rights violations in Pakistan and to urge you to conduct a comprehensive review of the Leahy Act and Section 502B of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 as they pertain to US assistance to Pakistan," the letter read.

The lawmakers, including Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, expressed concern in a letter to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and requested an assessment of whether US' security assistance had contributed to human rights violations in Pakistan.

It said that while Pakistan is a long-standing ally of the United States and important for regional stability and counterterrorism efforts, the US must not "ignore the persistent reports of human rights abuses including restrictions on freedom of expression, speech, and religion and belief, as well as enforced disappearances, military courts, and harassment and arrest of political opponents and human rights defenders."

The lawmakers said that all of this is against the principles of democracy, justice, and the rule of law.

Pakistan's blasphemy laws

The lawmakers specifically referenced the passing of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and expressed worry that it is being used to persecute religious minorities.

"The Bill was passed in haste despite repeated calls from many lawmakers for a thorough parliamentary procedure. On August 16, eight days after the Bill was passed, a mob desecrated churches and set fire to homes of Christians in Jaranwala," the letter read.

In addition, the lawmakers also raised issues such as harassment and arrest of political opponents and human rights defenders.

The letter mentioned cases against Prime Minister Imran Khan, who it said is reportedly facing the death penalty, and the arrest of Pakistan's human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari.

