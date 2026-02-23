/US lawmakers are quitting Congress like never before ahead of mid-term elections - Here’s why

The US Congress is experiencing an unusual departure ahead of the 2026 mid-term elections. As of Monday (Feb 23), 68 members of the US House of Representatives and US Senate have announced they will not seek reelection. This is a significantly higher number than at similar points in recent election cycles. A recent report has suggested that this could become a modern record, signalling deeper political shifts in Washington.

As many as 31 lawmakers are running for other offices, rather than retiring from public life altogether. The scale of political repositioning is striking and reflects both ambition and dissatisfaction within the US federal system, The Washington Post report said.

Meanwhile, in the US Senate, eight members are retiring outright, including veteran figures such as Dick Durbin and Mitch McConnell. Others are pursuing executive power in their home states, such as Amy Klobuchar and Tommy Tuberville, running for governor. This shift from federal legislative roles to state-level executive positions suggests that some lawmakers see greater opportunity to influence policy as governors than in a gridlocked US Congress.

Frustration with Gridlock

One of the main drivers behind these departures is frustration with legislative paralysis. In recent years, the US Congress has passed the fewest laws since the early 20th century. Lawmakers frequently cite extreme partisanship, razor-thin majorities and internal party conflicts as barriers to compromise. The 2023 removal of Speaker Kevin McCarthy highlighted instability within the Republican majority in the House. Such turbulence has made governance increasingly difficult and politically costly.

Generational Change