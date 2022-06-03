US lawmaker shows off guns at House hearing for new gun violence prevention legislation to make a point

At a time when the US is looking to come up with tougher gun laws, a lawmaker, Republican Representative Greg Steube from Florida, showed off his guns to make his point. The incident happened in the middle of a Thursday hearing for a new gun violence prevention legislation, which has been proposed by congressional Democrats. To protest the proposed changes to gun laws, Steube tuned in remotely from his home office through video and began brandishing his own guns. The Republican argued that these guns would be banned if the new changes to gun laws are made.

Steube displayed a Sig Sauer P365XL Pistol and said he carries it "every single day" to "protect myself, my family, my wife, my home."

On the display, Democratic Representative of Texas, Sheila Jackson Lee, said, "I hope that gun is not loaded." In reply, Steube said, "I'm at my house, I can do whatever I want with my guns." Then, Steube compared the gun restrictions and homicide rates in several American states and cities. He talked about Washington, Maryland, Illinois and Florida.

Repeating five times, committee chairman Representative of New York, Jerry Nadler, said, "Would the gentleman yield for questions?" "No, I'm trying to get my point across in the two minutes that I have left. The murder rate was more — now let me start back over, and I hope you give me my 10 or 15 seconds back that you just took," Steube replied.

