US man blames surgeon for back pain after surgery, kills him, three others in shooting at hospital: Police

In yet another shooting in the US, a gunman killed four people at a Tulsa hospital, media reports said. In the incident in the state of Oklahoma, the shooter murdered his surgeon along with others. He seems to have blamed the doctor for pain after a back surgery, the police said on Thursday. The shooter, who has been identified as Michael Louis, belonged to Muskogee, Oklahoma, said reports. He had stormed Saint Francis hospital in the city of Tulsa with a rifle and a handgun on Wednesday. This is one of the latest mass shootings in the United States recently.

At the hospital, the 45-year-old shooter was recently operated on by surgeon Preston Phillips. Louis had also called the facility to complain about regular back pain, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin told a news briefing.

Police also found "a letter on the suspect, which made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr Phillips and anyone who got in his way. He blamed Dr Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery," Franklin said.

In the incident, the other victims were receptionist Amanda Glenn, Dr Stephanie Husen and patient William Love. "They stood in the way and Lewis gunned them down," Franklin added. At the end, Louis shot himself. Before the shooting, the suspect bought a semi-automatic gun at a local shop, the police said.

