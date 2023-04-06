US Justice Department to probe killing of black teen by police officer in a car

The death of a Washington DC teenager at the hands of a police officer will be investigated by the Justice Department. Dalaneo Martin, 17, was shot by an officer sitting behind him in the car. Martin was asleep in a parked, stolen SUV when officers busted in on March 18.

Police officers can be seen entering the car, in the bodycam footage, to arrest Martin. The suspect, who was black, can be seen speeding away with the officer in the back seat.

The officer tells him to stop and then opens fire on the teenager from behind.

"The loss of a life is always tragic but is especially heartbreaking when it involves a child," the Department of Justice said in a news release on Wednesday.

The teenager was shot by an unidentified officer who works with US Park Police. The wing is tasked with law enforcement and is associated with the National Park Service.

The incident happened during an investigation by the US Park Police along with Washington DC Metro Police, the video of which was released on Tuesday. It shows police officers talking about how to arrest the suspect who is asleep in the car with the engine running.

They discuss cutting through the plastic film being used as a window to restrain him. The teenager can then be seen driving away, with the officer behind him shouting "Stop man, just let me out! Let me go!"

"Stop. Stop or I'll shoot!", he says and then fires.

The car crashes into a home and the teen is then administered treatment. A gun was reportedly recovered from the car. US Park Police union chairman defended the officer.

"There is a lawful reason for him to be in the car, the use of force was justified and the union stands behind the actions the officers took," Kenneth Spencer told the Washington Post.

(With inputs from agencies)

