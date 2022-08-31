US: Justice Department says documents at Trump's home 'likely concealed' to obstruct FBI probe

In a court filing on Tuesday, the Justice Department in the United States said that the documents at former president Donald Trump's Florida home were "likely concealed" to obstruct the ongoing investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Trump is currently being probed for his potential mishandling of classified materials. The investigation is linked to the documents that Trump allegedly removed from the White House when his presidential term was ending in January 2021.

The investigation took a dramatic turn when Trump revealed on August 8 that the FBI had raided his home.

ALSO READ | United States expresses concern over India's participation in Russian military exercises

Meanwhile, as per the news agency AFP, the recent filing provides the most detailed account yet of the motivation for the FBI raid.

The DOJ said it provided the detailed background on the build-up to the raid "to correct the incomplete and inaccurate narrative set forth in (Trump's) filings."

The filing says, before the raid, the FBI uncovered "multiple sources of evidence" showing that "classified documents" remained at Mar-a-Lago.

The filing also adds, "The government also developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed... and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government's investigation."

ALSO READ | Joe Biden 'determined' to ban assault weapons in United States after multiple mass shootings

Last week, Trump requested for an independent party (or "special master") to screen the files that were seized by the FBI.

The filing argues that the court should not appoint a special master, "because those records do not belong to (Trump)." The filing adds that the "appointment of a special master is unnecessary and would significantly harm important governmental interests, including national security interests."

﻿(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.