US Justice Department, FBI investigates TikTok over allegations of spying

TikTok, the video-sharing application owned by Chinese company ByteDance, is being investigated by the Department of Justice and FBI over the allegations of its employees spying on journalists, said a law enforcement official on Friday as per media reports.

Justice Department prosecutors are conducting the investigation in the Eastern District of Virginia and in Washington along with the FBI, said the officials.

While speaking to NBC about the news report, a spokesperson of ByteDance said, "We have strongly condemned the actions of the individuals found to have been involved, and they are no longer employed at ByteDance. Our internal investigation is still ongoing, and we will co-operate with any official investigations when brought to us."

Forbes first reported about the investigation on Thursday stating that the company fired the employees who were implicated in the surveillance after it was confirmed that efforts were being made by them to discover the sources of leaks and business documents to journalists.

An investigation by ByteDance discovered that employees of the company gained access to the IP addresses as well as other data of the reporters as well of some of their contacts which were connected through their accounts on TikTok, reported Forbes.

Investigation into TikTok is going on at a time when concern over the security threats to the citizens of the United States due to TikTok has increased.

A potential ban has been threatened by the Biden administration on the video-sharing application in the United States if its Chinese owners do not agree to sell their stakes in the company.

WATCH | Gravitas: EU purges TikTok from official devices

The step has been taken after concerns were expressed by US intelligence officials that TikTok can be used by China to spy on Americans or influence public opinion in the United States.

Speaking about the message sent by the White House to TikTok users in the US, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday said, "We’ve expressed concerns over China’s potential use of software platforms that could endanger or threaten America’s safety and their national security. So that is the president’s concern. That is why we have called on Congress to take action."

