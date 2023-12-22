US-Israeli citizen Gadi Haggai taken hostage by Hamas, dies in captivity

Gadi Haggai, a 73-year-old US-Israel dual national whom the Hamas terrorists had taken hostage after the events of October 7 has died in captivity, a group representing hostages’ families said on Friday (Dec 22). Haggai was among the 240 people abducted by Hamas from southern Israel and used as a bargaining chip in the ongoing truce deal negotiations.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said Haggai's wife remains in captivity and was also wounded in the Oct 7 attacks.

“Gadi was a man full of humour who knew how to make those around him laugh. A musician at heart, a gifted flautist, he played in the IDF Orchestra and was involved with music his whole life,” read the statement by the forum.

Hamas is yet to confirm Haggai's death and will probably never do as has been the case with other hostages. Although the terror outfit has warned that "time is running out" for the hostages as the war enters its 12th week.

According to Israeli media reports, Haggai was a retired chef and a jazz musician, married to 70-year-old Judi Weinstein. The couple together had four kids and were grandparents to seven.

They were on their morning walk in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 when the Hamas terrorists entered the region and abducted them.

Notably, the couple captured a 40-second video clip that was shared in the group chat. The clip showed Weinstein asking Haggai what the recorded voice on the alert system said.

“Red alert,” answered Haggai while referring to the warning for the incoming rocket fire.

A paramedic later told the pair’s children that Weinstein had called for medical help but that they had lost contact with her.

According to the forum, between five to 10 hostages under Hamas captivity hold US citizenship. Since the October 7 attacks, as many as 1,140 people have died, most of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza claims Israel's military response has killed 19,667 people, mostly women and children.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.