US is directly involved in Ukraine conflict, alleges Russia

Russia on Tuesday alleged that the United States was directly involved in Ukraine conflict. It alleged that US spies were approving and co-ordinating Ukrainian missile strikes on Russian military. Relations between Russia and the West are at low point due to Russian invasion of Ukraine. The invasion started on February 24. Russia calls it a ‘special military operation’.

Russian defence ministry said that Ukraine’s Deputy Head of Military Intelligence Vadym Skibitsky admitted to media about the US co-ordinating HIMARS missile strikes.

“All this undeniably proves that Washington, contrary to White House and Pentagon claims, is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine,” the defence ministry said.

US President Joe Biden has said that he wanted Ukraine to defeat Russia. The US had supplied billions of dollars of arms to Ukraine. However, US officials do not want direct conflict between the US and Russia.

Russia has alleged that US was responsible for the missile attacks on civilian targets in eastern Ukraine. Regions in east Ukraine are controlled by Russia or Russia-backed forces.

“It is the Biden administration that is directly responsible for all Kiev-approved rocket attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure in populated areas of Donbas and other regions, which have resulted in mass deaths of civilians,” the defence ministry said.

(With inputs from agencies)

