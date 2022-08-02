United States to send $550 million worth of new weapons to Ukraine amid ongoing crisis

The crisis in Ukraine has been waging on with Russian forces trying to gain advantage in the Donbas region but there is some good news for the resistance army. The United States announced on Monday that they will sending a new weapons package to help the war efforts in Ukraine. The new package will comprise of rocket launchers and ammunition along with the HIMARS which has gained a lot of popularity in the past few months. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that the latest weapons package from the United States will “include more ammunition for the high mobility advanced rocket systems otherwise known as HIMARS, as well as ammunition” for artillery.

According to the official statement, the package is worth around $550 million, and it will include around 75,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery ammunition along with other weapons.

“To meet its evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities,” the statement said.

Thanks to the latest weapons package, the total assistance provided by the US to Ukraine currently stands at $8.8 billion since the Russian invasion started back in February 2022.

The United States also expressed their happiness at the agreement reached between Russia and Ukraine to allow ships carrying food grains to pass through the conflict zones.

“We obviously welcome this important step and we hope to see more ships depart in the coming days to travel onward to world markets with agricultural products such as grain, wheat, sunflower oil, and corn,” Kirby told reporters according to AFP.

