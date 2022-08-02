Taliban condemn Zawahiri killing, while Saudi welcomes the attack

The Taliban have condemned the US drone strike in Kabul city over the weekend that killed al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Without naming Zawahiri, the militant organisation said that the attack goes against “international principles" and the 2020 agreement on a US troop withdrawal.

“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Sherpur area of Kabul city. The nature of the incident was not revealed at first,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement published on Twitter.

“The security and intelligence agencies of the Islamic Emirate investigated the incident and found that the attack was carried out by American drones. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns this attack on any pretext and calls it a clear violation of international principles and the Doha Agreement,” he said.

“Such actions are a repetition of the failed experiences of the past 20 years and are against the interests of the United States of America, Afghanistan and the region. Repeating such actions will damage the available opportunities,” the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia welcomed the announcement on Zawahiri killing.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomed the announcement by US President Joe Biden of the targeting and killing of the terrorist leader of Al-Qaeda Ayman Al-Zawahiri," the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

US President on Monday evening announced that the CIA had carried out the drone strike over the weekend and killed Zawahiri.

According to CNN, the US undertook "a precision counterterrorism operation" targeting Zawahiri, who was sheltering in a safehouse in Kabul, a senior administration told reporters Monday.

According to the official, "a precise tailored airstrike" using two hellfire missiles was conducted at 9:48 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 30 at 6:18 am (Kabul time), through an unmanned air strike.

It was authorised by Biden following weeks of meetings with his cabinet and key advisers. No American personnel were on the ground in Kabul at the time of the strike.

Though clear details are yet to emerge, photos of the alleged safehouse in Kabul where Zawahiri was said to have resided emerged on social media.

WION could not independently verify the authenticity of these photos.

