/US-Iran-Israel war: These are 10 frequently used words and their meanings

As the war involving the US, Israel and Iran enters its second month, the language surrounding the conflict has taken on increasing significance, with several commonly used terms carrying deep historical, religious and political meanings.

The fighting has killed thousands and disrupted global energy flows, with tensions centred on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint through which around 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply normally passes. According to analysts, restrictions and threats of closure in the strait have amplified its importance in global discourse.

Here are ten key terms shaping how the war is being described.

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Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, connects the Gulf to the Arabian Sea and remains one of the most strategically important maritime routes in the world. Its name is widely believed to be linked to “Ahura Mazda”, the supreme deity in Zoroastrianism, meaning “Wise Lord”, although alternative theories suggest Persian or Greek linguistic roots. Historically, the medieval Kingdom of Hormuz controlled trade routes in the region.

2. Shahed



Shahed drones, used extensively by Iran during the conflict, are low-cost loitering munitions often described as kamikaze drones. They are typically deployed in large numbers to overwhelm air defences. The word “Shahed”, of Arabic origin, means “witness”, and is also used in Persian with the same meaning.

3. Tomahawk



The term “tomahawk” originally referred to a hand-held axe used by Indigenous peoples of North America. According to the Online Etymology Dictionary, the word comes from an Algonquian language, meaning “a cutting tool”, reflecting its historical use before being adopted in modern military terminology.

4. Minab



Minab is known for its fertile agricultural landscape and is often described as an oasis. Located near the Strait of Hormuz, it is noted for citrus fruits and dates. The name is commonly believed to derive from Persian elements meaning “clear water”, though alternative theories link it to historical fortifications referenced in Encyclopaedia Iranica.

5. Bab al-Mandeb



The Bab al-Mandeb, meaning “Gate of Tears”, connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and serves as a critical passage for global trade between Asia and Europe via the Suez Canal. Since the start of the war, Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen have threatened to disrupt shipping through the strait, underlining its strategic importance.

6. Epic Fury



“Operation Epic Fury” is the codename used by Washington for its joint military campaign with Tel Aviv against Iran, launched on February 28. The term combines the Greek-derived “epic”, meaning a grand or heroic story, with “fury”, from Latin, meaning rage. Together, it conveys the idea of “heroic rage” or large-scale force, as reflected in official White House statements.

7. Ayatollah



“Ayatollah” is a high-ranking title in Shia Islam, granted to senior clerics recognised for their expertise in theology and jurisprudence. Derived from Arabic, the term means “Sign of God”, combining “ayah” meaning sign and “Allah” meaning God.

8. Kharg



Kharg Island is Iran’s main oil export hub in the Gulf and has been described as a restricted or “forbidden” island due to its strategic importance. The origin of its name is uncertain, though some interpretations suggest links to older Iranian languages referring to heat or climate.

9. Kafir



The word “kafir” gained attention during the conflict after US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was seen with an Arabic tattoo. Often translated as “non-believer”, the term more literally means “one who conceals the truth”, derived from the Arabic root k-f-r, meaning to cover or hide. The word appears frequently in the Quran in various forms.

10. Khatam al-Anbiya