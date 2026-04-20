/What will happen to the Iranian ship seized by US Navy? Here’s what we know

The fate of an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel seized by the US Navy is likely to be decided under the laws of naval warfare, with experts suggesting it could ultimately become US government property. The US military said on Sunday (April 19) that it had fired on and seized the M/V Touska after the vessel attempted to breach a US blockade of Iranian ports, according to the US Central Command.

Naval specialists say the ship will first be escorted to a secure anchorage or port, where it will undergo inspection to determine the nature of its cargo. Data from MarineTraffic indicates the Touska had been operating between the Chinese city of Zhuhai and Iranian ports in recent years, and had been under sanctions since 2018. While the vessel was listed as “laden,” its cargo has not been specified.

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Experts say that, following inspection, the ship could be classified as a “prize” under international naval law. Jennifer Parker, a nonresident fellow at the Lowy Institute and former Royal Australian Navy officer, told CNN that vessels attempting to run a blockade can legally be seized.

“If Washington chooses to keep it for the long term, it would need to go through a prize court, which would need to be established,” Parker said. Carl Schuster, a Hawaii-based analyst, said the vessel could be treated as “spoils of war,” similar to equipment or materials captured during armed conflict.