A massive earthquake of 7.4 magnitude hit Japan on Monday (April 20) and recorded a 80-centimetre tsunami. Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a tsunami warning for waves up to three metres (10 feet).

As per the JMA, the quake hit at 4:53 pm local time (0753 GMT) in the Pacific waters off Iwate prefecture. The tremor was strong enough to shake large buildings in Tokyo, located hundreds of kilometres from the epicentre.

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The agency warned that tsunami waves of up to three metres could strike the northern coastline, with the first waves expected to arrive almost immediately. “Evacuate immediately from coastal regions and riverside areas to a safer place such as high ground or an evacuation building,” the agency said in an alert.

It also cautioned that multiple waves could follow. “Tsunami waves are expected to hit repeatedly. Do not leave safe ground until the warning is lifted,” the agency added.

Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office said a crisis management team had been set up in response to the disaster.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi posted on X saying, "Residents in areas where tsunami warnings have been issued should immediately evacuate to higher ground or evacuation buildings and other higher, safer locations."

Quakes in Japan

Japan is among the most earthquake-prone nations in the world, sitting along the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire where several tectonic plates meet. The country experiences around 1,500 earthquakes each year, accounting for roughly 18 per cent of global seismic activity.