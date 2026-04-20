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Japan hit by 7.4 magnitude earthquake and 80 cm tsunami in a single day. Details here

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Apr 20, 2026, 13:39 IST | Updated: Apr 20, 2026, 14:27 IST
Japan hit by 7.4 magnitude earthquake and 80 cm tsunami in a single day. Details here

Image for representation Photograph: (Freepik)

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A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's Iwate prefecture on Monday (April 20), triggering urgent tsunami warnings for waves up to three meters and prompting immediate evacuations along the northern coastline.

A massive earthquake of 7.4 magnitude hit Japan on Monday (April 20) and recorded a 80-centimetre tsunami. Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a tsunami warning for waves up to three metres (10 feet).

As per the JMA, the quake hit at 4:53 pm local time (0753 GMT) in the Pacific waters off Iwate prefecture. The tremor was strong enough to shake large buildings in Tokyo, located hundreds of kilometres from the epicentre.

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The agency warned that tsunami waves of up to three metres could strike the northern coastline, with the first waves expected to arrive almost immediately. “Evacuate immediately from coastal regions and riverside areas to a safer place such as high ground or an evacuation building,” the agency said in an alert.

It also cautioned that multiple waves could follow. “Tsunami waves are expected to hit repeatedly. Do not leave safe ground until the warning is lifted,” the agency added.

Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office said a crisis management team had been set up in response to the disaster.

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Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi posted on X saying, "Residents in areas where tsunami warnings have been issued should immediately evacuate to higher ground or evacuation buildings and other higher, safer locations."

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Quakes in Japan

Japan is among the most earthquake-prone nations in the world, sitting along the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire where several tectonic plates meet. The country experiences around 1,500 earthquakes each year, accounting for roughly 18 per cent of global seismic activity.

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While most quakes are minor, their impact depends on factors such as location and depth. The country’s vulnerability was underscored in the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami, when a magnitude 9.0 quake triggered a devastating tsunami that left about 18,500 people dead or missing and led to a nuclear crisis at Fukushima.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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