'Mohajer-6 armed drones, bomb fuses and more': Who is Shamim Mafi, Iranian woman arrested in US for selling arms to Sudan 'on behalf of Iran govt'

US federal prosecutors on Sunday (Apr 19) arrested a 44-year-old Iranian businesswoman, who has US permanent residency, at Los Angeles International Airport for allegedly trafficking arms to Sudan on behalf of the Iranian government. The woman has been identified as Shamim Mafi, and will be charged with “brokering the sale of drones, bombs, bomb fuses and millions of rounds of ammunition manufactured by Iran and sold to Sudan.” In a statement, US Attorney Bill Essayli said that she is a resident of the Los Angeles suburb of Woodland Hills and became “a lawful permanent resident of the United States in 2016.” Mafi faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

What are the allegations against her?

US Attorney Essayli shared images of a woman presumed to be Mafi surrounded by federal agents at the airport, a large drone on a tarmac, a woman's ID image and bundles of cash. The case against her has been filed under a violation which relates to sanctions and prohibited foreign transactions. Authorities allege that Mafi used an Oman-registered company, Atlas International Business, to facilitate the deals. Prosecutors from the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California allege that Mafi facilitated sales of Mohajer-6 armed drones worth more than $70 million, manufactured by Iran’s ministry of defence and Armed Forces Logistics. The drones, along with tens of thousands of bomb fuses, were allegedly supplied directly to Sudan’s ministry of defence. Mafi was allegedly in direct contact with Iran’s ministry of intelligence and security between December 2022 and June 2025. Prosecutors clarify that her arrest in the US is because she did not have the legal authorisation required to conduct such transactions.

Shamim Mafi, an Iranian national, left Iran in 2013. She became US resident in 2016. On personal front, Mafi is presumed to be living a luxurious life and following a lavish lifestyle. On social media, she frequently shared photographs of international travel and posed with an expensive Mercedes-Benz roadster. She is expected to appear in a Los Angeles court on Monday afternoon for her initial hearing.

Who are the suspected actors in Sudan war?

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