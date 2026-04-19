/Trump ‘talked’ into Iran war but can’t find an exit? Here’s how crisis is unfolding

Despite the ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan, the conflict between the US and Iran remains fragile. In a recent move, Iran reimposed restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, citing “breaches of trust” by the US. Meanwhile, Trump has said that negotiations were ongoing but warned Tehran that the US won’t tolerate “blackmail” over the strait. With rising global stakes and an inconsistent strategy, Trump’s war risks becoming a prolonged geopolitical and political burden.

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