/‘Appropriate measures will be taken’: IDF confirms viral photo showing Israeli soldier smashing Jesus statue in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday (Apr 20) confirmed the authenticity of viral photos showing an Israeli soldier smashing a statue of Jesus in southern Lebanon. In a statement, the IDF said that it is viewing the incident “with great severity and emphasises,” adding that the soldier’s actions were “wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops.” This comes after an image was widely circulated on social media showing the troop hitting the head of the Jesus statue with a sledgehammer. The photo quickly went viral on social media, sparking outrage.

“Following the completion of an initial examination regarding a photograph published earlier today of an IDF soldier harming a Christian symbol, it was determined that the photograph depicts an IDF soldier operating in southern Lebanon,” the IDF said in the statement. “The IDF views the incident with great severity and emphasizes that the soldier’s conduct is wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops.”

The IDF added that the incident is being investigated by the Northern Command and is being addressed through the chain of command. It added, “Appropriate measures will be taken against those involved in accordance with the findings.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Israeli military said that it was working to assist the community in restoring the statue to its place, adding that “The IDF is operating to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure established by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, and has no intention of harming civilian infrastructure, including religious buildings or religious symbols.”

According to the Times of Israel, the picture was taken in the Christian village of Debel in southern Lebanon. The IDF had operated against Hezbollah in the region surrounding the community.