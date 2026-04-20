/‘Playing with fire’: China warns as US, Philippines, Japan begin ‘biggest ever’ war games – PICS

China on Monday (Apr 20) warned the United States, Japan, and the Philippines against “playing with fire” after the three nations began the “biggest ever” annual joint military exercises. This comes as thousands of troops joined the war games against the backdrop of the war in West Asia. The drills will include live-fire exercises in the north of the Philippines facing the Taiwan Strait, and a province off the disputed South China Sea, where Philippine and Chinese forces have engaged in repeated confrontations.