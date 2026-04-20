/‘Playing with fire’: China warns as US, Philippines, Japan begin ‘biggest ever’ war games – PICS

China warned the US, Japan, and the Philippines against “playing with fire” as they launched their largest-ever joint drills. The exercises involve 17,000 troops and advanced weapons, amid rising regional tensions.
China on Monday (Apr 20) warned the United States, Japan, and the Philippines against “playing with fire” after the three nations began the “biggest ever” annual joint military exercises. This comes as thousands of troops joined the war games against the backdrop of the war in West Asia. The drills will include live-fire exercises in the north of the Philippines facing the Taiwan Strait, and a province off the disputed South China Sea, where Philippine and Chinese forces have engaged in repeated confrontations.
“What the Asia-Pacific region needs most is peace and tranquility, and what it needs least is the introduction of external forces to sow division and confrontation,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference when asked about the drills. “We wish to remind the countries concerned that blindly binding themselves together in the name of security will only be akin to playing with fire – ultimately backfiring upon themselves.”
More than 17,000 soldiers, airmen and sailors will be taking part in the 19-day Balikatan, or “Shoulder to Shoulder,” exercises. The drills will also include contingents from Australia, New Zealand, France and Canada. Philippine military chief General Romeo Brawner said that the US Indo-Pacific Command chief Admiral Samuel Paparo had assured him that this year’s Balikatan would be “the biggest ever”.
About 1,400 Japanese military personnel will take part in a drill and use a Type 88 cruise missile to sink a World War II-era minesweeper off the coast of northern Luzon island. While 10,000 US personnel would take part in the military exercises, according to Lieutenant General Christian Wortman, commander of the Marine Expeditionary Force. The US Typhon missile system is also among the high-end weapons expected to be used during the exercise.
Balikatan comes amid the tensions in West Asia as the US, Iran and Israel edge towards a possible ceasefire. However, the tensions were renewed after the US seized an Iranian vessel amid the blockade, and Iran remains indecisive on whether to attend the second round of peace talks in Islamabad. Iran has accused Washington of ceasefire violations and having excessive demands.
“Regardless of the challenges elsewhere in the world, the United States' focus on the Indo-Pacific and our ironclad commitment to the Philippines remains unwavering,” US Lieutenant General Wortman said at Monday’s opening ceremony.