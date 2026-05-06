The White House reportedly believes that it is getting close to reaching an agreement with Iran, with the United States expecting Iranian responses on several key issues in the next 48 hours. While no agreement has been reached between the two nations since the fragile ceasefire came into effect on April 8, a US media report has suggested that this was the closest both parties had been to an agreement since the war began on February 28. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump once again threatened Iran to reach a deal, warning of “intense” bombing.

According to an Axios report, citing US officials and other sources, the US believes it is getting closer to an agreement with Iran on a one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding (MOU) to end the war and set a framework for detailed negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear program.

What’s in the one-page memo?

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The deal includes Iran committing to a moratorium on nuclear enrichment, the US agreeing to lift sanctions on Tehran and releasing billions of frozen Iranian funds. It also includes both sides lifting restrictions on the transit of ships through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Many of the terms outlined in the memo depend on a final agreement being reached, leaving open the possibility of renewed conflict or a prolonged stalemate where active fighting has ceased but no lasting resolution has been achieved.

In its current form, the MOU would mark the end of the conflict and begin a 30-day window for negotiations on a comprehensive deal, including reopening the strait, curbing Iran’s nuclear activities, and easing US sanctions. The talks could be held in Islamabad or Geneva, the report added, citing sources.

On Wednesday (May 6), Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has positioned himself as a key mediator in the negotiations between Iran and the United States, said that he was “hopeful” that the current momentum of talks would lead to peace in West Asia.

Trump warns of ‘intense’ bombing

Meanwhile, Trump threatened “intense” bombing if Iran refuses to open the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on his Truth Social platform, the US president warned that if Tehran does not allow Hormuz to be open to all, “bombing” will start at a “much higher level” and more intense than it was before.

“Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran,” he wrote.

He added, “If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before.”

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