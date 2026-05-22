/US-Iran agreement anytime now? Report reveals what it says are key terms from ‘final draft’

A major breakthrough amid talks between the US and Iran could be announced within hours. Reportedly, the final draft of a possible US-Iran agreement has been prepared. The proposed agreement calls for an immediate, comprehensive and unconditional ceasefire at all fronts. The draft also reportedly includes a mutual pledge by both sides to refrain from targeting military, civilian or economic infrastructure, alongside a halt to military actions and hostile media campaigns.

According to an Al Arabiya report, citing sources, the proposed framework also includes a mutual commitment, stressing respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs. The agreement also mentions guaranteed freedom of navigation in the Gulf waters. The report added that the agreement would take effect immediately after being announced by both Washington and Tehran.

The development comes following a visit by Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to Tehran earlier on Friday. During his trip, he held a second meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. There is also speculation that Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir could visit Iran once both sides are ready to make an official announcement.

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On Thursday (May 21), US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also expressed optimism regarding the talks between the two sides. “Hopefully that’ll advance this further,” he said.

What are the key terms?

According to the Al Arabiya report, the key terms mentioned in the final draft include:

An immediate, comprehensive, unconditional ceasefire on all fronts, including land, sea, air

A bilateral commitment not to target military, civilian or economic infrastructure

End to military operations and media war

Commitments to uphold sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs

Guarantees freedom of navigation in the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman

Formation of a joint mechanism to oversee implementation and settle disputes

Talks on outstanding issues to begin within seven days of the agreement taking effect

Gradual lifting of US sanctions in exchange for Iran adhering to the terms of the deal

Reaffirmation of compliance with international law and the United Nations Charter

Immediate enforcement of the agreement following an official announcement by both sides

Uncertainty over Iran’s nuclear program

Despite the ongoing talks, uncertainty looms over Iran’s nuclear program. While US President Donald Trump has repeatedly demanded that Iran’s nuclear capabilities must be neutralised, Iran has insisted it has the right to enrich uranium. Earlier on Thursday (May 21), Trump told reporters, “We will get it. We don’t need it, we don’t want it. We’ll probably destroy it after we get it, but we’re not going to let them have it.”

Meanwhile, a Reuters report suggested that Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has reportedly issued a directive, demanding that the country’s enriched uranium should not be sent abroad, rejecting demands made by Trump.

However, a Bloomberg report, citing a senior Iranian official, rejected the claims that Mojtaba has issued any order requiring enriched uranium to remain inside Iran, calling the reports “enemy propaganda.” The official added that no new directive has been issued and reaffirmed that Tehran will continue to downblend the material.