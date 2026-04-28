/US intercepts another Iranian tanker amid Hormuz crisis, releases image of USS Rafael Peralta and M/T Stream

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced on Tuesday (Apr 28) that the guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta intercepted the M/T Stream on Sunday, preventing the vessel from reaching its intended destination. In a statement, CENTCOM said that the American warship stopped the tanker “after it attempted to sail to an Iranian port.” The CENTCOM also shared images of both the vessels and said that the intervention was carried out as part of the ongoing "US blockade of Iranian ports."

According to ANI, the M/T Stream is identified as a crude oil tanker operating under the Iranian flag. Iran's Foreign Ministry slammed the Trump administration of "piracy and armed robbery on the high seas" following the earlier seizure of two other Iran-linked tankers, the Majestic X and the Tifani. According to official statements released yesterday, US forces are actively preventing ships from entering or exiting Iranian waters as part of a sustained effort to monitor and control movement into strategic coastal hubs. The military is closely monitoring maritime traffic to ensure compliance with the ongoing restrictions. Highlighting the scale of this operation, a post on X confirmed that "American forces have directed 38 ships to turn around or return to port" since the enforcement began.

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What we know about Iran-US deal?

Hopes of reviving peace efforts receded as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Islamabad, Pakistan, in what marked his third visit in 48 hours. Araghchi first arrived on April 24, for meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Army Chief Asim Munir. He briefly left for Oman before returning on April 26, for a second round of talks before heading to Moscow. After meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, he has again returned to Pakistan. During this phase, Iran has reportedly given a new proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war.