US intelligence helped Ukraine target Russian generals: Report

According to the New York Times, which cited top US officials, the US has provided intelligence that has assisted Ukrainian forces in killing many of the Russian generals who have perished in the Ukraine conflict.

According to the newspaper, Washington has provided Ukraine with information on Russia's expected troop movements as well as the location and other details of Russia's mobile military headquarters, and Ukraine has combined this information with its own intelligence to conduct artillery strikes and other attacks that have killed Russian officers.

Ukrainian officials claim to have killed roughly 12 Russian generals on the battlefield. According to the publication, US officials refused to say how many generals were slain as a result of American intelligence.

“The United States provides battlefield intelligence to help the Ukrainians defend their country,” NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in an email.

The large number of high-ranking Russian military officers who have died has astounded Western security experts, who last acknowledged an official total of seven generals in late March, but Ukraine has subsequently announced that more have died.

Low morale was highlighted by Western diplomats in March as a rationale for Russian generals being so close to the front lines. They also mentioned possible Russian communications and logistics challenges, which might lead to top officers using unencrypted channels and exposing themselves to Ukrainian forces.

