US intel searches for Iranian link in Hamas attack on Israel

The US intelligence community has initiated a comprehensive examination of available data, directing the nation's intelligence agencies to investigate whether Iran played a direct role in the recent deadly attack on Israel by Hamas.

Despite strong belief in Iran's complicity due to its extensive support of the Palestinian militant group over the years, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has clarified that the Biden administration lacks direct evidence linking Tehran to the planning and execution of the assault.

"We're looking to acquire further intelligence," Sullivan stated during a White House press briefing. "But as I stand here today, while Iran plays this broad role – sustained, deep, and dark role in providing all of this support and capabilities to Hamas – in terms of this particular gruesome attack on October 7, we don't currently have that information."

Multiple officials with access to classified intelligence have echoed the administration's stance that no direct evidence has surfaced, indicating Iran's direct involvement in the attack. It remains a waiting game for intelligence agencies to potentially uncover more definitive information.

Israeli intelligence also investigates

Meanwhile, Israeli intelligence is also revisiting existing evidence regarding the attack. A senior Israeli official noted that while it's unlikely that Iran had absolutely no knowledge of the incident, they have observed meetings and close coordination between Iran and Hamas, reported CNN.

Also watch | Arab foreign ministers to meet over Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Both US and Israeli intelligence failed to receive advance warning of the attack, a surprising oversight considering the scale of the assault. This has prompted the Biden administration to approach the situation with caution.

Iran's long-standing support for Hamas

For years, Iran has been the primary benefactor of Hamas, providing substantial financial aid, weaponry, and components smuggled into Gaza, along with comprehensive technical and ideological support. Although Hamas maintains a degree of autonomy from the Iranian regime, questions arise due to the unprecedented scale and sophistication of the recent attack.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.