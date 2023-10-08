ugc_banner

US: Indian Americans surpass other Asian-alone groups in population

Washington, USEdited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Oct 08, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

Indian and American flags Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

While most Asian groups experienced population growth, the Japanese alone population and the Laotian alone population were exceptions, as they both saw a decrease in their numbers during the past decade.

In 2020, the Asian Indian population in the United States became the largest Asian-only group, marking a remarkable growth of over 50 per cent since 2010, with a total of 4,397,737 individuals. Chinese Americans still hold the top spot in overall Asian people. When considering individuals who identify as either a single race or multiracial, Chinese Americans (excluding Taiwanese) continue to hold the top spot as the most populous Asian identification, with a total of 5.2 million people.

The next four largest Asian alone or in any combination groups and their population growth from 2010 to 2020 are Filipino alone or in any combination, 4,436,992 (up 29.9 per cent), Vietnamese alone or in any combination, 2,293,392 (up 32.0 per cent), Korean alone or in any combination, 1,989,519 (up 16.6 per cent) and Japanese alone or in any combination, 1,586,652 (up 20.6 per cent).

trending now

While most Asian groups experienced population growth, the Japanese alone population and the Laotian alone population were exceptions, as they both saw a decrease in their numbers during the past decade.

"The Japanese alone population and the Laotian alone population were the only detailed Asian groups to experience a decrease during the decade but their alone or in any combination populations increased by 20.6 per cent and 9.5 per cent respectively." 

Nepalese Americans, fastest growing Asian group

The Nepalese population exhibited the most significant growth, surging by over 250 per cent. They were the fastest-growing Asian group, both in the Asian alone and Asian alone or in any combination categories, among populations exceeding 50,000 in 2010.

The Nepalese alone population increased by an astonishing 295.5 per cent, rising from 51,907 in 2010 to 205,297 in 2020.

The Nepalese population, whether alone or in any combination, grew from 59,490 to 219,503, marking a 269.0 per cent increase over the decade.

“It is momentous,” Karthick Ramakrishnan, founder of nonprofit group AAPI Data reportedly said.

“Americans’ perception of who is Asian is still very much informed by demographic patterns from a century ago. They think of East Asians as quintessentially Asian and are less likely to think of South Asians as Asian … Well, the demographic realities have shifted away from the stereotype.”

recommended stories

recommended stories

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

×

 

RELATED

Trudeau dials UAE President to discuss India-Canada row, points out at 'importance of upholding law'

Hamas condemns United States' move to deploy ships closer to Israel as 'aggression' against Palestinians

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition deals with mid-term poll blow, far right gains