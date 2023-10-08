From where does Hamas acquire its weapons? Understanding the sources and transit routes

The Israel-Hamas conflict, a long-standing influence on stability in the Middle East, hinges significantly on Hamas' access to diverse weaponry. In view of the recent surprise attack by the Hamas in Israel, by launching thousands of rockets, arms being used by its terrorists who have infiltrated and taken soldiers and civilians hostage, it becomes pivotal to understand the numerous arms supply routes, including ship-to-shore transfers, and clandestine channels from Iran and Syria. The most important question that arises is: "From where does Hamas gets its so many weapons?"

Post-2005 shift

A pivotal shift occurred in 2005 when Israel withdrew from Gaza, enabling Hamas to establish a covert supply line with Iran and Syria, bolstering its weapons arsenal. Despite Israel's interception of a 2007 shipment of Fajr-5 rockets destined for Hamas via Sudan, ship-to-shore smuggling, a thriving black market, and the dominance of rocket weaponry ensured a steady flow of arms, according to the Co-operation of Worldwide Broadcast (CooPWB).

Sea-based smuggling

Historically, a significant proportion of Hamas's weaponry arrived via sea, where sealed capsules containing arms are dropped off Gaza's coast, known as "ship-to-shore transfer." This method, despite the risks posed by the Israeli naval presence, allows Hamas to bypass official border controls, facilitating a continuous supply of substantial weapon caches.

Secret tunnel network

Following Israel's 2005 Gaza withdrawal, Hamas established a covert supply route with Iran and Syria through an intricate tunnel network beneath the Egypt-Gaza border, remaining largely hidden from the international community.

Foreign sources of weapons

While Hamas maintains close alliance with Iran and Syria, it has also procured arms, including Fajr-3, Fajr-5, and M302 rockets, from foreign sources. This diversity in sourcing enhances Hamas's capacity to engage in conflicts.

Dominance of rocket weaponry

Rocket weaponry holds paramount importance for Palestinian factions, particularly Hamas, as it enables cost-effective and relatively straightforward long-distance strikes. The 2014 Gaza War witnessed over 4,500 rockets fired at Israel by Hamas, underscoring their significance.

Unveiling the intricate supply chain for Hamas's weaponry is a challenging task, involving various actors such as smugglers, shippers, and financiers, each contributing to the continuous flow of arms. Both Israel and Hamas adapt constantly, rendering the weapons procurement process an ever-evolving landscape.

Hamas's weapon procurement methods are multifaceted and adaptable, encompassing ship-to-shore smuggling, covert alliances with Iran and Syria, and involvement in the black market. Rocket weaponry remains a potent element of Hamas' arsenal.