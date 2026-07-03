/US Independence Day 2026: History, significance - why Americans celebrate 4th of July

The US is celebrating its 250th Independence Day on Saturday (July 4), marking a major milestone since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. The occasion commemorates the birth of the United States as an independent nation after the 13 American colonies declared their separation from British rule. Observed as a federal holiday, Independence Day is one of the country's most important national celebrations, marked by parades, fireworks, concerts, ceremonies and community gatherings across the nation.

The anniversary also provides an opportunity for Americans to reflect on the founding principles of liberty, democracy and self-governance that shaped the country.

The road to independence

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The movement towards American independence began years before the Declaration was adopted.

Following the end of the French and Indian War in 1763, Britain imposed a series of taxes on its American colonies to recover wartime expenses. Measures such as the Stamp Act of 1765 and the Townshend Acts triggered widespread protests, with colonists arguing they were being taxed without representation in the British Parliament.

Public opposition grew through demonstrations and organised boycotts. One of the defining moments came in December 1773 during the Boston Tea Party, when colonists dumped British tea into Boston Harbour to protest taxation.

Britain responded with punitive measures known as the Intolerable Acts, further escalating tensions between the colonies and the British Crown.

Armed conflict eventually broke out in April 1775 with the Battles of Lexington and Concord, marking the beginning of the American Revolutionary War. As fighting continued, many colonial leaders concluded that reconciliation with Britain was no longer possible and began pushing for complete independence.

The Declaration of Independence

The Continental Congress met in Philadelphia to determine the future of the colonies.

On July 2, 1776, delegates voted in favour of independence. Two days later, on July 4, the Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence, a document that remains one of the most influential political texts in history.

The declaration was drafted primarily by Thomas Jefferson, with contributions from John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman and Robert R. Livingston.

The document outlined the colonies' grievances against King George III and declared that "all men are created equal", asserting that people possess certain unalienable rights, including life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

The adoption of the declaration marked the formal birth of the United States, although the Revolutionary War continued until 1783, when Britain recognised American independence through the Treaty of Paris.

Why Americans celebrate the Fourth of July

Independence Day commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, rather than the end of the Revolutionary War.