/Inside the 500,000 mobility target: Why Japan wants 50,000 Indian workers

As Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi marked her first India visit for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, the two leaders held bilateral talks on Thursday (Jul 2), holding discussions over a range of topics. As the summit in New Delhi concludes, it also brought focus to the agreement involving a two-way exchange of 500,000 personnel in five years, including 50,000 skilled and semi-skilled workers from India. The human resource plan reflects a strategic shift from capital-driven ties to labour and talent mobility.

The programme is not limited to workers alone. It also includes students, interns, researchers and professionals, signalling a broader attempt to integrate human capital into bilateral economic relations.

“A major strength of our relationship lies in our people-to-people ties. We are expanding opportunities for talent mobility, skill development, and technical internship programs, while also strengthening cooperation in research, education, and startups,” PM Modi said during a press conference following bilateral talks with PM Takaichi.

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Japan’s ageing population problem

Japan is currently gripped by a problem of labour shortage amid falling population rates. The country’s population has dipped from about 128 million in 2008 to nearly 122 million today. Moreover, nearly 30 per cent of the people are aged 65 or above.

This ageing structure has resulted in persistent workforce shortages across various sectors, including manufacturing, construction, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, transportation and information technology, as fewer young people are entering the workforce.

How can India solve Japan’s problem?

India has a contrasting demographic advantage, with an average age of about 29 years that is much younger than Japan’s. India can provide a large pool of young, skilled workers across engineering, technical trades, healthcare, and IT services.

Most Indian workers are expected to migrate through Japan’s Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) programme, which was launched in 2019 to address the shortage of workers in various sectors. Under the program, applicants need to qualify for skill tests and Japanese language proficiency exams, typically JLPT N4 or N3 levels for employability.

Opportunities and challenges

For India, the initiative can improve job opportunities, higher wages, and exposure to advanced manufacturing ecosystems. On the other hand, Japan can benefit as it provides a practical solution to its issue of a shrinking workforce.

However, challenges remain significant. Japanese language training, cultural adaptation and strict workplace expectations are major barriers. India is expanding training infrastructure through Japan-linked institutes and skilling partnerships to prepare candidates.

While 50,000 workers remain a small share of Japan’s long-term labour gap, the initiative could become a foundation for deeper structural integration of India’s workforce into Japan’s economy.