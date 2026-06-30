/The ¥10 trillion test: Can Japan double its India investment push after early ¥5 trillion success?

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is set to mark her first official state visit to India from July 1 to July 3, taking part in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit. Takaichi will hold bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to strengthen ties between the two countries. The leaders will discuss mutually complementary cooperation under the Japan-India Joint Vision for the Next Decade, which was announced when PM Modi visited Japan last August. The plan includes several areas of economic security, including energy, investment growth, and innovation.

The upcoming visit by Takaichi has brought focus to Japan’s pledge of ¥10 trillion (around $65–70 billion) in investment and financing into India over the next decade (2025–2035), one of the most ambitious bilateral economic commitments in Asia. The investment, which was announced at the India-Japan summit in Tokyo last year, doubles the earlier ¥5 trillion goal that was achieved ahead of schedule. The question for now is whether Japan can hit its ten-year target.

From ¥5 trillion success to ¥10 trillion ambition

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The earlier ¥5 trillion target was widely viewed as a success, driven by coordinated capital flows between Japanese corporations, banks, and public financing institutions. Supported by Japanese manufacturing giants and infrastructure lenders, the investment push helped the development of India’s metro rail systems, industrial corridors, and urban mobility projects.

According to Japanese government estimates, Tokyo is among the top five sources of foreign direct investment in India, with cumulative inflows exceeding $40-45 billion since 2000. Motivated by the momentum of the five-year goal of ¥5 trillion, which was initially established in March 2022 and was achieved two years ahead of its schedule in 2026, Tokyo has now raised its ambition to a 10-year ¥10 trillion investment goal. The new ¥10 trillion commitment signals confidence in India’s long-term growth trajectory and Japan’s strategic need to diversify supply chains away from China.

What the investment actually means

Unlike sovereign aid packages, the ¥10 trillion figure is not a government cheque. It is a mobilisation target covering multiple channels, including private-sector FDI from Japanese corporations, concessional and commercial loans via institutions such as the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, export credit and insurance support mechanisms, and public-private infrastructure financing. This means that the target depends heavily on corporate decisions, global liquidity conditions, and project pipelines in India.

The ¥10 trillion roadmap is concentrated in strategic sectors aligned with both economic and geopolitical priorities. Much of the investment has gone to infrastructure, with several flagship projects including the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), metro rail systems, and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project, which is based on Japan’s Shinkansen technology.

Apart from this, other sectors for investments include semiconductors, clean energy, hydrogen, artificial intelligence (AI), digital infrastructure, critical minerals and advanced manufacturing.

India-Japan economic ties

The bilateral trade between New Delhi and Tokyo stands around the $20-22 billion range annually, with over 1,400 Japanese companies operating in India. Japan also ranks as India’s 5th largest FDI contributor overall. As per recent estimates, Japanese investment inflows have crossed over $30 billion. However, despite the numbers, Japan’s investments are heavily concentrated in North America and Southeast Asia. This implies that India has to compete for capital allocation.

The real test ahead

Despite strong intent, execution risks remain significant. A weakening yen reduces dollar-equivalent investment value. Japan’s ageing population constrains outward capital expansion. On India’s side, bottlenecks such as land acquisition delays and regulatory fragmentation can slow project conversion.

Most importantly, historical data shows that while headline FDI commitments are large, actual yearly disbursement fluctuates sharply depending on global conditions.